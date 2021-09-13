Confidence is key for Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam

Jake Bibby is congratulated on his try

Second half tries from Jake Bibby and Zak Hardaker was enough to claim the victory and the MKM Stadium.

Lam believes after a difficult season, they need to come together now and put the hard moments behind them, after securing fourth place in the Betfred Super League - and consequently a home play-offs match on September 24.

The Warriors coach said: “It is important at this end of the year we are a confident team. We haven’t been that for months because of injuries of suspensions. We seem to have a bit of cohesion back now, but we are running out of time.

“We gave so much effort last week (against Warrington) and sat in the dressing room disappointed. There is a contrast this week, and it is nice reward if we are locked in fourth to

get a home game.

“It has been a long year. We have played more games (than anyone else) and have been fatigued in certain parts of the season. We have kept the players fresh in the last couple of

weeks and are feeling fresh from that.”

Oliver Gildart and Sam Powell were both interchanged off in the latter stages of the Hull game, but Lam says there is no doubt over their fitness.