Confidence is key for Wigan Warriors boss Adrian Lam
Adrian Lam says confidence is key at this stage of the season following Wigan Warriors’ 10-0 victory over Hull FC on Saturday afternoon.
Second half tries from Jake Bibby and Zak Hardaker was enough to claim the victory and the MKM Stadium.
Lam believes after a difficult season, they need to come together now and put the hard moments behind them, after securing fourth place in the Betfred Super League - and consequently a home play-offs match on September 24.
The Warriors coach said: “It is important at this end of the year we are a confident team. We haven’t been that for months because of injuries of suspensions. We seem to have a bit of cohesion back now, but we are running out of time.
“We gave so much effort last week (against Warrington) and sat in the dressing room disappointed. There is a contrast this week, and it is nice reward if we are locked in fourth to
get a home game.
“It has been a long year. We have played more games (than anyone else) and have been fatigued in certain parts of the season. We have kept the players fresh in the last couple of
weeks and are feeling fresh from that.”
Oliver Gildart and Sam Powell were both interchanged off in the latter stages of the Hull game, but Lam says there is no doubt over their fitness.
“Both were precautionary. Gilly had a bit of a twinge, so we didn’t want to let him fatigue," he said. "We have everyone back next week who are in a position to play. Catalans is a massive game for both clubs and we need to make sure we get that right leading into the playoffs.”