Confusion over whether Wigan Warriors fans can watch Leigh Centurions clash on OurLeague

Leigh Sports Village

The Centurions issued a statement last night to say they will "no longer be having its games streamed on the OurLeague platform" and said, as the home club, it was their "choice whether to use the facility."

Season ticket holders have been able to watch behind-closed-doors games - which weren't being shown on Sky Sports - via the RFL's OurLeague app and website.

Leigh's statement didn't reference whether their decision would prevent Wigan's season ticket holders from watching the game, which was still listed on their OurLeague schedule this morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Both clubs were today contacted for clarification, but had not replied.

A spokesman for the RFL said: "It is a matter for the clubs."

Wigan agreed to put back this fixture to Monday as it was the first day when a limited crowd would be allowed in, as part of the Government's relaxation of Covid-19 rules.

Leigh say they can accommodate all of their season ticket holders in the stadium. But their decision would still impact on any Centurions season ticket holders who would prefer to watch at home if, for example, they had Covid concerns or young children - though they would be able to 'transfer' their ticket to someone else.

Leigh's statement in full reads: "The operational board of Directors of Leigh Centurions can confirm that following the easing of restrictions, removing the necessity for the Club to play its games behind closed doors (BCD), which has enabled it to grant entry to all its season ticket holders, that it will no longer be having its games streamed on the OurLeague platform.

"It is the home club’s choice whether to use the facility now the BCD restrictions have been lifted and visiting team spectators are allowed entry subject to availability. The service is only available to season ticket holders all of whom can attend our games with those unable to do so permitted to transfer their ticket as previously communicated.

"It is good that some clubs, who cannot accommodate all their season ticket holders can continue to have their games streamed and had we been in such a position we would have been very grateful to have taken advantage of that opportunity. We would like to thank OurLeague on behalf of our season ticket holders for the fantastic coverage it has provided them whilst they were unable to attend games.

"We are sure that our season ticket holders cannot wait to return to the LSV on Monday to support the team in person and create a great atmosphere for both teams. We also hope to be able to welcome non-season ticket holders and visiting team fans as soon as possible and will provide regular updates in this regard."