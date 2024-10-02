Consistency the key for Wigan’s Jake Wardle as in-form centre hails Dream Team partner

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In-form centre Jake Wardle has hailed his left-edge partnernship with Liam Marshall after the pair were named in this year’s Super League Dream Team.

England international Wardle was the only member to retain his place, while it was a debut in the star-studded line-up for prolific try-scorer Marshall, who finished the regular campaign at the top of the leaderboard with 27.

The duo have developed a ruthless combination across the last two seasons, with Wardle finishing the 2024 regular campaign with the most assists at the Brick Community Stadium with 15.

“I think we’ve got a good connection going, and for us it’s about building on that and trying to improve,” 25-year-old Wardle said.

Jake Wardle and Liam Marshall were both named in this year's Super League Dream Team

“I’m a bit more reserved, and he’s the outgoing one. We understand one another, and I think that’s one of the big things for us. Sometimes I let him do my talking for me.

“We want to do the best on the field, we know what we expect from each other and we hold each other accountable.

“I’m enjoying turning up to training alongside him every week, and playing as well.”

Wigan led the way with a total of four players selected, after the side claimed back-to-back League Leaders’ Shields for the first time in their history.

Wardle was named alongside Salford’s Nene Macdonald in the centres, while team-mates Luke Thompson and Junior Nsemba were also included after stellar campaigns for the Cherry and Whites to date.

Since his move from Huddersfield Giants ahead of 2023, Wardle boasts an impressive medal haul that includes two League Leaders’ Shields, a Super League title, a Challenge Cup, a World Club Challenge triumph and the 2023 Harry Sunderland Trophy.

He was also recently named in Shaun Wane’s extended 31-strong performance squad ahead of the two-match series against Samoa.

“There have been a lot of really good centres this year in the competition, so to be picked in the Dream Team, I’m very grateful,” Wardle added.

“For me, it’s trying to be as consistent as I can and play as well as I can, and let the rugby do the talking.

“Coming into Wigan, I’m really enjoying my rugby and I think it’s bringing the best out of me. I’m turning up every day wanting to get better, and I’m trying to keep that consistency.”