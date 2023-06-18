Courageous 12-man Wigan Warriors progress to Challenge Cup semi-final following victory over Warrington Wolves

Matty Peet’s side played the majority of the game with 12-men, after an early sending off for Kaide Ellis, but were able to produce their best display in over a month.

Ethan Havard was among the key performers for the Warriors, with the prop making a big impact on his return from injury.

The magnitude of the occasion was clear from the first whistle, and it didn’t take long for things to boil over, with the two teams clashing in the seventh minute.

Abbas Miski was among the scorers for Wigan Warriors

During the pushing and shoving, Ellis leant his head into Stefan Ratchford, and was shown a red card for the moment of madness.

Despite losing a man so early on, the Warriors continued to put pressure onto the Wolves, which resulted in a try for Toby King.

Abbas Miski knocked back a high kick into the path of the centre, who quickly took the opportunity to go over from close-range against his parent club.

After successfully adding the extras, Harry Smith extended Wigan’s lead further in the 20th minute with a successful penalty.

Peet’s side continued to dominate throughout the first half, and came close to extending their lead further on a number of occasions.

Things were initially similar after the restart, before Warrington pulled one back in the 54th minute.

Joe Bullock crashed over against his former club, just moments after the Wolves had been denied by the video ref.

Wigan quickly responded, and re-extended their lead courtesy of a flying finish in the corner from Abbas Miski.

With less than 10 minutes remaining, Wire closed the gap to 14-12 through a Josh Thewlis try, just moments after Matt Dufty had been denied by the video ref for a double movement.

In the final moments, Warrington thought they had won it, but Peter Mata’utia’s pass to the corner was deemed forward.

Wigan will now face Hull KR in the semi-finals.

Wigan Warriors: Jai Field, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Harry Smith, Ethan Havard, Brad O’Neill, Liam Byrne, Joe Shorrocks, Liam Farrell, Kaide Ellis.

Interchanges: Cade Cust, Brad Singleton, Morgan Smithies, Harvie Hill.