Darrell Goulding discusses what he is doing now after departing Wigan Warriors during the off-season

The retired centre admits it was a good time for him to take a step back from rugby league in order to enjoy some more time with his family.

Despite having a new focus away from the sport, he hasn’t completely turned his back on it, as he now uses his experience to help others currently in the game.

“I’m in a business that deals with refurbishing watches, but I’m also a player agent, so I still have some involvement with rugby,” he said.

Darrell Goulding

“During my whole time in rugby, I was dealing with agents and contracts.

“I had few people approaching me when I left Wigan, and it is something I’ve always thought about.

“If I can help the young lads then it’s good.

“The big bonus is you’ve been through a lot of the situations and you know what to expect.

“I’m someone who can hopefully help players in certain situations to help them go onto good careers because I know what it was like.

“Rugby is great to be involved in, but if I’m honest, it’s a nice time for me to step back.

“I’ve got a young family and I’ve got four holidays booked in the next few months.

“It’s probably the first time in my life that I can do some of those things, so I’m enjoying it.