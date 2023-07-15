Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Jake Wardle and Liam Farrell all went over for tries in the 26-12 victory for Matty Peet’s side at the DW Stadium.

Warrington led twice during the first half, but were well beaten after the break, as they suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

"At the end of the first half we were 12-6 in front and were pretty good value for that, but then there’s a couple of bits there,” Powell said.

Daryl Powell

"Harry Smith has come up with a class bit of skill, and has just run straight past Jimmy Harrison.

"That try brought them back level, and we started the second half really poorly.

"We gave two points away, which was a poor bit of discipline from Sam Kasiano, and then we conceded again pretty soon after that.

"We had an opportunity where Stefan (Ratchford) put the ball on the floor, and they’re the bits of quality that their faster guys give them.

"In the last two weeks we’ve been good in a lot of areas but have come up short in both games.

"If we went into half time at 12-6 then I think it would’ve looked different, but we went in level, and from there we were behind.”