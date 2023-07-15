News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

Daryl Powell reacts to Warrington Wolves' defeat to Wigan Warriors

Daryl Powell believes things could’ve looked different for Warrington Wolves if they had held on to their lead ahead of the break in the defeat to Wigan Warriors.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

Liam Marshall, Bevan French, Jake Wardle and Liam Farrell all went over for tries in the 26-12 victory for Matty Peet’s side at the DW Stadium.

Warrington led twice during the first half, but were well beaten after the break, as they suffered their fifth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At the end of the first half we were 12-6 in front and were pretty good value for that, but then there’s a couple of bits there,” Powell said.

Daryl PowellDaryl Powell
Daryl Powell
Most Popular

"Harry Smith has come up with a class bit of skill, and has just run straight past Jimmy Harrison.

"That try brought them back level, and we started the second half really poorly.

"We gave two points away, which was a poor bit of discipline from Sam Kasiano, and then we conceded again pretty soon after that.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We had an opportunity where Stefan (Ratchford) put the ball on the floor, and they’re the bits of quality that their faster guys give them.

"In the last two weeks we’ve been good in a lot of areas but have come up short in both games.

"If we went into half time at 12-6 then I think it would’ve looked different, but we went in level, and from there we were behind.”

The Warriors have now beaten Warrington three times this season, with the first coming at the Halliwell Jones Stadium back in April, while the second came in last month’s Challenge Cup tie.

Related topics:Warrington WolvesDaryl PowellWarringtonBevan French