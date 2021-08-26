Dates confirmed for next year's rugby league World Cup

England coach Shaun Wane

The postponed event will run between October 15 to November 19.

The tournament was put back to 2022 following the decision of reigning champions Australia and 2008 winners New Zealand not to travel to England this year due to concerns around the Covid-19 pandemic.

The new dates mean the World Cup will be held in the window between the end of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the start of the football World Cup in Qatar.

The opening match and the men’s-women’s double header finals will be played, as originally planned, at St James’ Park, Newcastle and Old Trafford, Manchester respectively.

Organisers say the new tournament dates have been confirmed following detailed consultation with a number of partners.

The earlier start means that existing broadcast partners will continue to air all 61 games throughout the tournament.

Tickets bought for this year’s event will automatically transferred to the corresponding fixture next year, with refunds available.

Jon Dutton, RLWC2021 chief executive, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to announce the revised dates today and can now look forward to the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever in the autumn of 2022.

“The continuing conversations with all our supportive hosts and venues have been hugely positive.

“We are confident that we can deliver a similar tournament schedule, which will be communicated as soon as possible.