Delay to learn Wigan Warriors' suspension fate
Wigan face a 24-hour wait to discover if they have any suspension worries.
Two players were sinbinned during their 24-6 defeat defeat at St Helens on Sunday night.
The RFL's match review panel usually meet on Mondays to scrutinise games, and issue any charges.
But this week the MRP will only meet on Tuesday, an RFL spokesman confirmed, owing to this evening's match between Warrington and Leeds.
Willie Isa was sinbinned for a dangerous tackle - and placed on report for a separate incident - during Sunday's game.
Young forward Kai Pearce-Paul was also yellow-carded for a late challenge on kicker Lachlan Coote. Referee James Child could be heard telling the captains it was because he hadn't tried to wrap his arms around the Saints player.
Coach Adrian Lam said after the game: "I'm really frustrated, there was nothing illegal at all. I'll get some clarification on it because I didn't see anything wrong with that."
Wigan will be able to recall prop Tony Clubb for Sunday's game against Huddersfield after the completion of his eight-game ban for using "unacceptable language based on national or ethnic origin".