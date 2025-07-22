Denis Betts' pleasing verdict on latest win as Wigan Warriors remain top of Women's Super League
The Warriors, who lifted the Women’s Challenge Cup for the first time at Wembley last month, ran in 14 tries whilst conceding none in a big win at Warrington on Sunday afternoon.
Australian speedster Tiana Power scored four tries, whilst Cerys Jones bagged a hat-trick. Shaniah Power, Georgia Wilson, Mia-Jayne Atherton, Meg Williams, Eva Hunter, Remi Wilton and Kaitlin Hilton also got on the scoresheet.
"These games are really tough,” said Betts. “Warrington have struggled all year - it’s not that the result was ever really in doubt; it was the fact of what kind of performance we can put in.
"They’ve not conceded 80 points at home. There’s been some big scores against them, but not conceded as many as they did today, so that’s a plus on our side of our attack.
“These are just really difficult games. To maintain our attitude and focus is tough, and I think today we just wanted to keep the attitude good, do the things that we need to do well and maintain our standards.
“We can attack, we know that, but I thought our defensive efforts were strong. I was really pleased with Cerys today, she’s been playing really well and doing lots of good things. Some tries have evaded her; she’s only scored one try in the last couple of years, so to come out today and get on the scoreboard, you can feel that confidence.
"It was a good day today because we didn’t concede any points, and a good day on the other side of it because we didn’t get any knocks or bumps - we got through the game unscathed. I’m hopeful that we get a couple of girls back over next couple of weeks or so.”
Wigan sit top of the Women’s Super League table after eight rounds, three points clear of second-placed St Helens and third-placed York Valkyrie.
Next up for the Warriors in Round 9 is Leeds Rhinos at Robin Park Arena on Sunday afternoon, 2pm kick-off.
Wigan have already beaten Leeds twice in 2025, including the Challenge Cup semi-final and in the away leg at Headingley.
"Hopefully we can start to get some players back this week, which will make a massive difference to us,” Betts added.
"The attitude changes as well, when you’re playing against Leeds, Saints, York - there’s just a switch in focus and understanding what’s important.
“Leeds are going to come here, they’re going to challenge us. They’ll be hurting from a couple of performances early in the year, and they’ve been going okay over the last few weeks. So it’s a good week to be involved in the club heading into these kinds of games, and all the girls want that as well.
“Hopefully we can challenge Leeds at home and put a good performance in before we have a bit of a break from fixtures.”
