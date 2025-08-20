Grace Banks in action for Wigan Warriors Women

Wigan Warriors Women coach Denis Betts was full of praise for ‘electric’ fullback Grace Banks, who scored four tries in their 72-0 win over Leigh Leopards on Sunday afternoon.

Grace, who recently made her England debut, has been one of the standout players in the Women’s Super League this year. The 19-year-old speedster bagged four of Wigan’s 14 tries in their win at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday, with the Warriors maintaining their unbeaten run in 2025.

"Grace looked electric, she really was on top form to get four tries,” said Betts.

"She’s making her runs really well, and she knows when to pass or run, which is a bit of evolution since the start of the year.

"We scored some well-constructed tries, especially off set pieces, which are the things you work on in training. It’s always nice when we can execute well and they come off.”

Tiana Power (2), Anna Davies (2), Shaniah Power, Cerys Jones, Eva Hunter (2), Mia-Jayne Atherton and Kaitlin Hilton also got on the scoresheet for Wigan in their win over borough rivals Leigh.

Betts praised a ‘solid performance’ from his side as they ran in 14 tries, conceding none.

“Good to get back on the bike after a bit of a break, where some girls were on international duty whilst others had some downtime,” said Betts.

"We pulled ourselves back into training, and whilst I wouldn’t say it’s been great all week – things have been a little all over the place – today was a solid performance to get back on track. Overall, we scored some really good points, and the pitch suited us, which was a real bonus.

"We made a couple of errors that invited them into our 20, and yet we scrambled really well. We have a little pride in ourselves now as we want to be good on both sides of the ball.

"These are tough games because you don’t get a lot of chances to string together any kind of defensive efforts, but when we had to, we looked pretty strong.”

Next up for the Warriors is a clash with reigning champions York Valkyrie in at Blaydon Rugby Club as part of a double-header, as Newcastle Thunder take on Whitehaven in a Men’s League 1 match on Sunday afternoon.

Wigan and York have already met once this season, with Betts’ side claiming an impressive 40-6 victory at the Brick Community Stadium in the season opener.

"We need to make sure we prepare right so we’re ready to get the job done,” Betts added.

"We’ve worked so hard this year and now we’ve got to keep our focus because if we don’t turn up with the right attitude, York are a good enough side to hurt us. We’ve got to go there with the mentality that it’s going to be tough.

"We’ve got to keep winning. Our target has been to be the best, most consistent, and most competitive team in the competition. All those things are still up for grabs because other teams are still in the mix.

"Now it’s about trying to stay consistent as next week will be a massive challenge for us from where we’ve been. They’ll still be licking some wounds from the start of the year, which they’ll use as fuel.”