Departing Wigan Warriors prop keen for Cumbria honour in unique representative fixture

By Drew Darbyshire
Published 28th Oct 2025, 17:59 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2025, 18:01 GMT
Harvie Hill (centre) of Wigan Warriorsplaceholder image
Harvie Hill (centre) of Wigan Warriors
Departing Wigan Warriors prop Harvie Hill says Cumbria will be ‘ready to go’ when they host Nigeria in a unique representative fixture this weekend.

A Cumbria select side made up of the finest rugby league talent hailing from the region will take on Nigeria at the Northern Competitions Stadium – home of Barrow Raiders – on Sunday, November 2 (2pm).

Departing Wigan prop Hill, who will make the move to Hull FC over the off-season on a four-year contract, is part of the Cumbria side and is looking forward to representing his county.

Cumbria, who will be coached by Barrow boss Paul Crarey, will only have a handful of training sessions before facing Nigeria, but Hill has enjoyed mixing with his fellow Cumbrians.

"It was really good to meet the boys, some of the boys I’d never met before, so it was a really good session,” Hill told the Barrow Raiders Facebook page.

"It’s been really good, obviously, it’s been a different set of lads, but everyone had a dig and it was a good session.

"I think it helps that Cresta is such a good coach. He has been out there and really drilled some of the stuff into us, so that’s good.

“Tonight was a really good session, so I think if we have more like that, then we’ll be ready to go.

"I kind of knew a bit ago about this (game against Nigeria), so I’ve been waiting for it.”

Whitehaven-born Hill made 48 first-team appearances for Wigan, having progressed through the Warriors’ youth ranks. He has put pen to paper on a deal with Hull FC until the end of 2029.

Related topics:CumbriaWiganHull FC
