Dom Manfredi's emotional goodbye - as he speaks about future plans

Dom Manfredi received a guard of honour before kick-off. Picture: SWPix

The winger this week retired immediately on medical grounds because of a serious knee problem.

He received a guard of honour from both teams, and the referees, ahead of Wigan's game against Salford tonight, receiving a standing ovation from the thousands of fans in attendance.

The Warriors players wore caps he had signed, which were thrown into the crowd.

Manfredi, 27, says he plans to "have a good think" about what he does next.

"I'm speaking to a few people at the minute about potential careers," he told the official matchday programme.

"I've had a couple of meetings with the Rugby League Cares careers advisor and that's gone really well.

"I don't want to put too much pressure on myself straight away to find something that I love doing because it's going to be hard to follow it up after what I've done in rugby league.

"I want to take some small steps to as many people in different organisations and businesses as possible and get a good idea of what I want to do."