Dylan Edwards relishing full-back battle in World Club Challenge: ‘He’s one of the best in Super League’

The 28-year-old has been with the Panthers his whole professional career, having made his debut in 2016 against Cronulla Sharks.

He has since made 130 appearances to date and has featured in each of the last three Grand Final successes, named the Clive Churchill Medal winner - man of the match - in 2022 against Parramatta Eels.

Penrith Panthers and Wigan Warriors full-backs Dylan Edwards and Jai Field

Edwards was part of the side that fell to a shock World Club Challenge defeat to St Helens at home last year, and is hoping to right some wrongs at the DW Stadium.

“I’ve watched Wigan a little bit during pre-season to get ready for this game,” he explained.

“They’re a tough, physical side, very fit and won’t go away.

“Obviously they’ve got the likes of Bevan French and Jai Field, who are really electric with the ball in hand and give them any sort of space and they’ll make you pay.”

Fellow full-back Field will line up for Matt Peet’s Warriors, having established himself as one of the Super League’s superstars since his move from the NRL.

The 26-year-old Australian has crossed for 43 tries in 60 appearances in cherry & white.

“I think everyone wants to play against the best and he’s one of the best in the Super League,” Edwards said of Field.

“It should be a good challenge on Saturday night.

“It’s going to be pretty loud with Wigan fans getting behind their side. We’re looking forward to it.