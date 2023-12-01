News you can trust since 1853
End of an era: Ian Lenagan steps down as Wigan chairman after 16-year family ownership

The start of December marks a new era for Wigan Warriors with Mike Danson becoming 100% owner of the club following 16-years of family ownership under Ian Lenagan.
By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

Lenagan saw his Warriors claim 13 trophies since buying the club from Dave Whelan at the end of 2007, finishing in style with the 2023 Super League Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons.

He officially resigned on November 30, with professor Chris Brookes becoming the new Wigan chairman.

Lenagan won four League Leaders’ Shields, five Super League titles, three Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge.

Wigan celebrate the 2010 Super Leauge title Ian Lenagan, Michael Maguire and Sean O'Loughlin.

1. Ian Lenagan, Michael Maguire and Sean O'Loughlin celebrate the 2010 Super Leauge title

Wigan celebrate the 2010 Super Leauge title Ian Lenagan, Michael Maguire and Sean O'Loughlin. Photo: DANIEL HARRISON/SWPIX.COM

Ian Lenagan at the 2007 Man of Steel awards

2. Ian Lenagan at the 2007 Man of Steel awards

Ian Lenagan at the 2007 Man of Steel awards Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

Wigan clean sweep of awards with four winnersat the 2010 Man of Steel awards

3. Wigan clean sweep of awards with four winnersat the 2010 Man of Steel awards

Wigan clean sweep of awards with four winnersat the 2010 Man of Steel awards Photo: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com

PICTURE BY VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM...Rugby League - Carnegie Challenge Cup Final 2011 - Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 27/08/11...Wigan's Ian Lenagan.

4. Wigan defeated Leeds Rhinos 28-18 at Wembley in 2011 to lift the Challenge Cup

PICTURE BY VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM...Rugby League - Carnegie Challenge Cup Final 2011 - Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Wembley Stadium, London, England - 27/08/11...Wigan's Ian Lenagan. Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM

