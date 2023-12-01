End of an era: Ian Lenagan steps down as Wigan chairman after 16-year family ownership
The start of December marks a new era for Wigan Warriors with Mike Danson becoming 100% owner of the club following 16-years of family ownership under Ian Lenagan.
By Josh McAllister
Published 1st Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT
Lenagan saw his Warriors claim 13 trophies since buying the club from Dave Whelan at the end of 2007, finishing in style with the 2023 Super League Grand Final triumph over Catalans Dragons.
He officially resigned on November 30, with professor Chris Brookes becoming the new Wigan chairman.
Lenagan won four League Leaders’ Shields, five Super League titles, three Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge.
