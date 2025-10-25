Shaun Wane hugs Kai Pearce-Paul after England's loss to Australia at Wembley

England coach Shaun Wane described their 26-6 defeat against Australia in the opening Test of the Ashes as "torture" after he accused his players of underselling themselves.

England's bid to win the three-match series for the first time since 1970 was dealt a sobering blow following a one-sided loss at Wembley.

Reece Walsh scored the first of four Australian tries after 22 minutes. Angus Crichton crossed over shortly after half-time before he completed his brace with 15 minutes left.

The impressive Walsh then landed his second with nine minutes to go, while Nathan Cleary converted four conversions and one penalty.

Daryl Clark's converted try in the 76th minute provided nothing more than a consolation for England on a dominant afternoon for the Kangaroos.

And when asked to assess his side's performance, Wane said: "Poor. I know what these players are capable of, and we didn't give ourselves a chance to win. Australia were the best team and there is no question about that.

"It hurts a lot. We were desperate to put on a show today, and we didn't do that, but the things we did wrong are easy fixes.

"I saw an apprehensive team, and that is down to us as coaches. We have created that environment, and we will take a look at that. We were anxious and nervous. They were clinical and showed why they are the best team in the world, and we have to hold our hands up. We were not there today. We did things today I didn't think we were capable of, but we will fix it.”

Pressed on the atmosphere inside the home dressing room at Wembley, Wane continued: "They are very, very disappointed.

"I wanted everyone to see the best of our players. And the players do as well. They are a tight bunch, a really good, talented group of lads, but we undersold ourselves today, and that is torture for me."

The two teams will lock horns again at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium next Saturday before the concluding fixture at Headingley on November 8.

England captain George Williams added: "We made too many errors today and Australia were too good. We have definitely got to improve. They have had another game under their belts, so I am sure they will improve, too.

"We have got a big job on our hands at Everton. It is a sell-out, and we need the English crowd to bring us home because we have to save the series.”

