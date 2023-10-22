England enjoy test series opening win over Tonga with two Wigan representatives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wigan had two representatives in the starting 13 just over a week after claiming Super League glory at Old Trafford, with loanee centre Toby King opening the scoring on only his second England appearance, and Harry Smith landing three goals from four. Wigan skipper Liam Farrell named as 18th man.

Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis enjoyed a dream debut in the halves with a try in the first half, alongside a brace from Grand Finalist Tom Johnstone.

On his first appearance, it was Lewis who laid an early platform with an excellent burst through the middle from the halfway mark, only to be tackled just short by Tongan winger Starford To’a. On the next play, Victor Radley’s long pass found ex-Ireland international King with acres of space to cross for the first try of the three-game series.

Toby King is congratulated after scoring a try against Tonga.

To’a, who made 18 appearances for Wests Tigers in 2023, hit back shortly after with a try in the corner, confirmed by the video referee, for a 6-4 advantage to England, with Smith converting King’s effort.

Tonga took their first lead on 23 minutes through Tyson Frizzel, representing his third nation following caps for Australia and Wales. The back-rower, on his debut, was first to chase a grubber kick from Huddersfield’s Tui Lolohea and touch down for a four-pointer, with Isaiya Katoa landing this one.

22-year-old Lewis however continued to take on Tonga on his own, backing his ability for England’s second. The youngster with a slick dummy to fool the defence and having the power and confidence to opt to crash over himself rather than sticking the pass to free winger Tommy Makinson.

John Bateman gave away a penalty for ruck infringement which allowed Dolphins’ Katoa to level the scores, later missing a second attempt for a ball steal which saw the score remain 12-12 at the break.

During an untidy start to the second 40, Wigan number seven Smith stopped a certain try for a charging Keaon Koloamatangi, with the South Sydney Rabbitohs star losing the ball inches from the line.

Moments later, the 23-year-old was at it again, this time with a perfect low tackle to stop Toa crossing for his second, with Saints’ Matty Lees helping push the winger into touch.

In the absence of George Williams, newly appointed England skipper Jack Welsby provided the assist of the game with an outrageous cut-out pass opening the chance for Tom Johnstone to cross on his first international appearance since 2018, having scored a hat-trick on his debut against France.

The Catalans winger then made it a double on 67 minutes, collecting a loose pass from Lolohea to Will Penisini to race away and score under the sticks for a 22-12 lead.

Tonga had the final say with Tolutau Koula finishing in the corner, assisted by centre Moses Suli, to set up a tense finish at 22-18 much like the 2017 World Cup encounter.