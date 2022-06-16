England head coach Shaun Wane says he wants to put right last year's defeat against the Combined Nations All Stars

The two teams go head-to-head at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday evening.

Wane states the fixture is a good opportunity for him to get to know his squad.

He said: “What will help us going into the World Cup is having a really intense game.

Shaun Wane

“If there are certain players I’m not picking, then I want them to play for the All Stars and make it a really competitive game, getting as close to a test match as we can.

“The game we had last year was a good hit out, and I played it down after the game about losing, but it still destroyed me, so I want to put it right and win this game.

“Winning is the most important thing for me. I want the players to have a good camp and to have some fun, but I want them to learn things about me a bit better and what I want.

“If we do that and get a win then it will be a fantastic week.

“I like to plan for things going wrong, and we could lose loads of players in the run up to the World Cup and have a disaster with injuries, so we need to be organised.

“We need our strongest 17, and the 17 behind that, and the 17 behind that, so those players need to be ready.

“That’s the idea of these games, because everyone needs that level of competition.”

Wane is looking forward to going up against his former Wigan teammate Ellery Hanley, who is the coach of the All Stars.

“I’m expecting a team that’s very competitive,” he added.

“Their desire to win will be very high, so we need to be on it and be very passionate ourselves.

“Me and Ellery do think very similarly about winning, so that will lend itself to be a very intense game.

“I’ve played with some great players, but Ellery is the best. He was very competitive and his desire to win was through the roof.

“He was a really impressive bloke, he was shoulders above.