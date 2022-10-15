England open Rugby League World Cup with emphatic 60-6 victory over Samoa in Newcastle

Dom Young and Elliott Whitehead both went over for a braces, while Jack Welsby produced an instrumental performance.

Meanwhile, Wigan Warriors’ Mike Cooper was also included in Shaun Wane’s side, with Kai Pearce-Paul named as 18th man.

England took a 2-0 lead in the early stages of the game, with Tommy Makinson successfully converting a penalty after Elliott Whitehead was taken out off the ball.

England overcame Samoa in their opening Rugby League World Cup games

Tom Burgess came close to getting the opening try of the tournament but was adjudged to have lost possession of the ball while grounding it.

Wane’s side didn’t have to wait too much longer to extend their lead, with Welsby going over in the 24th minute.

Another former Standish High student was involved in the build-up, with George Williams making the break before providing the assist.

England quickly claimed their second try of the afternoon through Young, who made a superb run, sprinting past the Samoan defence after cutting in from the right side.

Just before the half hour mark, the winger made it a brace, as he dove over in the corner, following a great pass from Welsby.

Ahead of the break, Samoa pulled one back to make it 18-6.

A loose pass from Welsby gave Izack Tago an easy try, with Stephen Crichton adding the extras.

Like the Burgess decision earlier in the game, Samoa were denied a late try just before half time, with the ball adjudged to have been dropped.

There was a delay shortly after the restart, with Tyrone May forced off on a stretcher.

The first try after the break went England’s way, with Kallum Watkins finding his way across the line, with Mike McMeeken providing the assist.

Just after the hour mark, Wane’s side were handed a man advantage, after Anthony Milford was sent to the sin-bin.

From the resulting penalty, Makinson added another two points, via the post, to make it 26-6.

England didn’t waste time in making the most of their man advantage, with Herbie Farnworth adding his name to the scoresheet.

The lead was soon extended further, with Whitehead going over for two tries in the space of three minutes.

It was soon 50-6, with Makinson sliding over in the corner to get on the end of a Williams kick.

The scrum-half then went from creator to scorer, as he become the latest player to claim a try, with space opening up in the Samoa line.

