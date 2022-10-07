England overcome Fiji with comfortable 50-0 victory in Rugby League World Cup warm-up

Mike Cooper started while Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall, Sam Powell and Harry Smith all came off the bench for their senior debuts for the national side.

It was a comfortable night for Shaun Wane’s side, who played some good stuff on their way to a strong victory.

England opened the scoring after 15 minutes, with Dom Young going over in the right corner.

England beat Fiji in their World Cup warm-up game

The second of the evening came just under 10 minutes later, with Andy Ackers producing a quick dummy to open up space for himself on the Fiji line.

As half time approached, England went over for a series of quickfire tries.

For the first, Young produced a quick offload to give Kallum Watkins an easy finish.

The winger was on hand with another assist moments later, passing the ball inwards to George Williams, as the pair broke down the right wing.

Just before the hooter, Joe Batchelor added another, as he rose-up to collect a Marc Sneyd kick, before crashing to the ground.

The scoring resumed five minutes after the restart, with Luke Thompson getting onto the end of a grubber.

Mike McMeeken added another from close range, before Cooper powered his way over to put his name on the scoresheet too, just minutes after returning to the field.