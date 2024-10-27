England Player Ratings as George Williams runs the show in 34-18 Test win over Samoa in Wigan

By Josh McAllister
Published 27th Oct 2024, 16:30 GMT
Updated 28th Oct 2024, 10:04 GMT
England claimed a 34-18 win to open their Test series against Samoa at Wigan’s The Brick Community Stadium, with a six-try display from Shaun Wane’s outfit.

Here are our England player ratings from Sunday afternoon’s international clash.

Here are our player ratings...

1. England claimed a 34-18 win over Samoa in the first Test match in Wigan

Here are our player ratings... Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
A strong performance from the Wigan-born full-back, confident under the high ball and involved in the attack

2. Jack Welsby - 8

A strong performance from the Wigan-born full-back, confident under the high ball and involved in the attack Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
We didn't get to see too much from the NRL superstar in attack across the 80, but did set up a try late on for Mikey Lewis. Solid with his carries

3. Dom Young - 7

We didn't get to see too much from the NRL superstar in attack across the 80, but did set up a try late on for Mikey Lewis. Solid with his carries Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The 24-year-old enjoyed a strong series for his first England caps last year against Tonga and was good again at the Brick Community Stadium against Samoa, including an assist for George Williams

4. Harry Newman - 7

The 24-year-old enjoyed a strong series for his first England caps last year against Tonga and was good again at the Brick Community Stadium against Samoa, including an assist for George Williams Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Player ratingsEnglandGeorge WilliamsWiganShaun Wane
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice