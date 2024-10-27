Here are our England player ratings from Sunday afternoon’s international clash.
1. England claimed a 34-18 win over Samoa in the first Test match in Wigan
Here are our player ratings...
2. Jack Welsby - 8
A strong performance from the Wigan-born full-back, confident under the high ball and involved in the attack Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
3. Dom Young - 7
We didn't get to see too much from the NRL superstar in attack across the 80, but did set up a try late on for Mikey Lewis. Solid with his carries Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
4. Harry Newman - 7
The 24-year-old enjoyed a strong series for his first England caps last year against Tonga and was good again at the Brick Community Stadium against Samoa, including an assist for George Williams Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
