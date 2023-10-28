Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Warrington’s Matty Ashton announced himself back on the international stage on his second cap with two tries in the victory, with Wigan’s Harry Smith converting three goals.

The final game will play at Leeds’ Headingley Stadium as a double header with England Women facing Wales.

England celebrate Matty Ashton's try against Tonga

Here are our England player ratings:

Jack Welsby - 6. A quiet game for the skipper. Might see the best of him next week when George Williams returns from suspension.

Matty Ashton - 8. Bagged a brace on his second England appearance. Great in defence, including a try-saving tackle on Tolutau Koula. A fantastic second cap for England with a bright future on the international stage.

Harry Newman - 6. Quick hands to assist the game’s first. Was found out once in defence but much to his delight, opposition winger Koula dropped the ball with the line beckoning.

England's Harry Smith kicks a penalty

Toby King - 7. Defensively very good. Warrington are getting a very good player back in 2024 after a season on loan with Wigan.

Tom Johnstone - 8. His defensive work was outstanding. Produced two try-saving tackles, the first on Dion Teaupa and the second on Tolutau Koula. Faultless under the highball in wet conditions.

Mikey Lewis - 8. Assisted Ashton’s second with a clever kick to the corner along a wet surface. Came very close to adding to his own tally too, after scoring on his debut in St Helens.

Harry Smith - 8. Has managed both games with his kicking and caused some problems at the back. His kicking to space on point, too. His defensive efforts have stood out against a big opposition. Kicked three conversions from four attempts.

Tom Burgess - 8. Was one of the best forwards last week and good again this week.

Daryl Clark - 7. Played a massive 55 minute stint before being replaced by Danny Walker.

Matty Lees - 7. A solid first 30 minute stint against a powerful opposition pack. Later came back on in the second half.

John Bateman - 8. Had a much better game this week than last. Got through a lot of defensive work with some solid runs in there too.

Elliott Whitehead - 7. Fairly solid once again but didn’t notice the Canberra Raiders star too much. Happy to be corrected.

Victor Radley - 7. Looked much better with an extra week of training in him after a long break in the NRL. Longer minutes than the opening test and some big hits.

Bench

Danny Walker - 6. Introduced in the second half but didn’t have to do too much.

Liam Farrell - N/A. Was only introduced with three minutes to go. A shame.

Chris Hill - 8. Defensively worked his socks off. Eyes lit up when he ended up with a loose ball and 80 metres of open space in front of him. Did the smart thing and passed to Smith, with Welsby later tackled.