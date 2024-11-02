Liam Marshall and Junior Nsemba were both rewarded with their first England caps, with the prolific winger scoring in the victory in Leeds as England claimed a 2-0 series win. Harry Smith, Ethan Havard and Luke Thompson also featured in the second Test match.
1. Here are our England player ratings...
Wigan's Liam Marshall scored on his debut Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com
2. Jack Welsby - 7
Produced a try-saving tackle on Shawn Blore on 16 minutes and supported a breaking Farnworth for a try in the second half. A strong display again at the back for England, and plenty of involvement in attack Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Matty Ashton - 8
A try-scorer once again for England, now six in five appearances Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
4. Harry Newman - 8
Another strong series for the Leeds Rhinos centre, who definintely lifts his game on the international stage Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com