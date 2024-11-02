England player ratings as Wigan Warriors duo impress on debuts and strong Harry Smith score

By Josh McAllister
Published 2nd Nov 2024, 16:25 BST
Updated 2nd Nov 2024, 19:48 BST
England claimed a series whitewash over Samoa with a 34-16 victory at Headingley Stadium, 12 months after dominating Tonga on home soil.

Liam Marshall and Junior Nsemba were both rewarded with their first England caps, with the prolific winger scoring in the victory in Leeds as England claimed a 2-0 series win. Harry Smith, Ethan Havard and Luke Thompson also featured in the second Test match.

Wigan's Liam Marshall scored on his debut

1. Here are our England player ratings...

Wigan's Liam Marshall scored on his debut Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Produced a try-saving tackle on Shawn Blore on 16 minutes and supported a breaking Farnworth for a try in the second half. A strong display again at the back for England, and plenty of involvement in attack

2. Jack Welsby - 7

Produced a try-saving tackle on Shawn Blore on 16 minutes and supported a breaking Farnworth for a try in the second half. A strong display again at the back for England, and plenty of involvement in attack Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

A try-scorer once again for England, now six in five appearances

3. Matty Ashton - 8

A try-scorer once again for England, now six in five appearances Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Another strong series for the Leeds Rhinos centre, who definintely lifts his game on the international stage

4. Harry Newman - 8

Another strong series for the Leeds Rhinos centre, who definintely lifts his game on the international stage Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Related topics:Harry SmithEnglandHeadingley Stadium
