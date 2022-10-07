Mike Cooper started while Kai Pearce-Paul, Liam Marshall, Sam Powell and Harry Smith all came off the bench for their senior debuts for the national side.

Here is how they performed:

Mike Cooper- 8

England overcame Fiji at the AJ Bell Stadium

The prop enjoyed a solid 20-minute stint at the beginning of the game, before being taken off.

Cooper returned to the field for a second period after the break, and within a few minutes of coming on.

The 34-year-old powered through the Fiji defence from close range to ground the ball.

He also produced some big hits in defence, and will no doubt be a key part of Wane’s pack during the World Cup.

Liam Marshall- 7.5

Marshall came on at half time for his England debut, replacing Jack Welsby at fullback.

Despite not being his usual role, he appeared to adapt to it well and did a job for Wane’s side.

He also showed some great leadership qualities, helping to organise the team.

Heading into the final five minutes, Marshall provided the assist for Ryan Hall’s late try.

Kai Pearce-Paul- 7

The 21-year-old came on in the 50th minute for his England debut.

Within moments of coming on, he helped to force a Fiji error with some good defensive work, which set the tone for his game.

Sam Powell- 6

Powell’s first outing for England came just before the hour mark, and did a solid job for 20 minutes.

Harry Smith- 6

Smith came on for his England debut in the 62nd minute.

