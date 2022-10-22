News you can trust since 1853
England team news: Here is the team to face France at the University of Bolton Stadium

Wigan Warriors’ John Bateman has been named in England’s starting line-up to face France in their second game of the Rugby League World Cup.

By Amos Wynn
36 minutes ago - 1 min read

The 29-year-old comes into the team following the completion of his three-match ban, and is part of a number of changes by Shaun Wane.

His Wigan teammate Kai Pearce-Paul does not feature, while Mike Cooper was not included in the squad.

Here is the full team: Sam Tomkins, Dom Young, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Ryan Hall, Marc Sneyd, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Micky McIlorum, Chris Hill, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley.

John Bateman

Interchanges: Jack Welsby, Mikolaj Oledzki, Luke Thompson, Andy Ackers.

