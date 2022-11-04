The two teams go head-to-head on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm) as part of a double-header, with England Women facing Canada in the opening game (K.O. 12pm).

Here is some of the key information:

England:

England take on Papua New Guinea at the DW Stadium

Shaun Wane’s side comfortably progressed through the group stages, winning all three games.

They overcame Samoa with an emphatic 60-6 victory at St James’ Park in the opening match of the tournament, before beating France 42-18 at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Greece were their final opponents, with Dom Young going for four tries in a 94-4 win in Sheffield.

Papua New Guinea:

Papua New Guinea won two of their three group games, as they finished second in Pool D.

They started the tournament with a narrow defeat to Tonga at the Totally Wicked Stadium, before bouncing back with a 32-16 win against the Cook Islands.

In their final group game, they secured their quarter-final spot with 36-0 victory over Wales in Doncaster.

The Coaches:

Shaun Wane took over the England job in 2020, but was disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic during his first few years.

Prior to this role, the former Great Britain prop spent eight seasons as Wigan Warriors head coach, winning three Super League Grand Finals and one Challenge Cup.

Saturday will prove to be a special day for the 58-year-old as he coaches his country in his hometown.

Meanwhile, Stanley Tepend is at the helm for Papua New Guinea.

During his time as a player he represented both his country and Enga Monks.

After being an assistant to Michael Marum for the 2017 World Cup; he took the top job earlier this year.

Key Players:

With eight tries in three games, you can’t look past Young as one of England’s most important players.

George Williams is also in excellent form, while Sam Tomkins returns to the 19-man squad after being rested last week.

For Samoa they’ve got the likes of Alex Johnston and Justin Olam who could cause Wane’s side some problem.

Women’s Rugby League World Cup- England V Canada:

England Women take on Canada in their second group game of the World Cup.

Craig Richards’ side made an emphatic start to the tournament, beating Brazil 72-4 at Headingley, with Amy Hardcastle and Courtney Winfield-Hall both going over for hat-tricks.

Meanwhile, Canada were defeated 34-12 by Papua New Guinea.

Wigan Warriors Involvement:

John Bateman, Mike Cooper and Kai Pearce-Paul are all in Wane’s 19-man squad for the World Cup quarter-final, having all played against Greece last week.

For England Women, Vicky Molyneux and Georgia Wilson could both feature in the game at the DW Stadium.

Elsewhere in the tournament, Abbas Miski is in action for Lebanon in their quarter-final tie against Australia on Friday night at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Where to Watch:

The women’s group game is being broadcast live on BBC Two, with coverage getting underway at 11.30am.

That is followed by the men’s quarter-final on BBC One at 2pm.