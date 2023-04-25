England Women name their squad for the mid-season international- with Wigan Warriors star included

Stu Barrow’s side take on France at the Halliwell Jones on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 2pm), as part of a double-header with the men’s fixture against the same opponent.

Wigan Warriors’ Vicky Molyneux is among those in contention to play.

On his selection, Barrow said: “It has been a really difficult decision on who to include and who will miss out.

Vicky Molyneux (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC)

"We have only had limited training time since last Autumn’s Rugby League World Cup, but after conversations with clubs and observing the opening rounds of the Women’s Super League I think we are in a good place with this squad.

“The game against France will give the players an opportunity to get on the field and represent England against a team with a new coach and who are looking strong and fresh – it’s a really exciting proposition for us.

“We have a good mix of experience in the squad which should give us a good platform as we begin the journey to the next Rugby League World Cup in 2025.”

Here is the full women’s squad: Savannah Andrade (York Valkyrie), Keara Bennett (Leeds Rhinos), Leah Burke, Jodie Cunningham (C) (both St Helens), Hollie-Mae Dodd, Grace Field (both York Valkyrie), Amy Hardcastle (Leeds Rhinos), Zoe Harris, Shona Hoyle, Tara Jones (all St Helens), Vicky Molyneux (Wigan Warriors), Eboni Partington (St Helens), Sinead Peach, Tara-Jane Stanley, Tamzin Renouf (all York Valkyrie), Georgia Roche (Leeds Rhinos), Emily Rudge (St Helens), Vicky Whitfield (St Helens), Olivia Wood (York Valkyrie).

Both the men and the women are in action for the first time since their World Cup semi-final defeats.

Shaun Wane has selected 15 uncapped players for his side’s game.

This includes Wigan’s Ethan Havard, Toby King, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies and Jake Wardle.

Meanwhile, Kai Pearce-Paul is among the four players to have previously represented England in a test.

Wane said: “It was always my intention to pick a young squad for this mid-season game and I am really happy with the final 19 I’ve selected.

“All of these players have been picked based on their form in Super League and with an eye on the next Rugby League World Cup in France in 2025.

“I am excited to see how some of these lads go on the international stage and it’s a massive privilege to be able to give them the opportunity to represent our country.”

Here is the full men’s squad: Matty Ashton, Ben Currie (both Warrington Wolves), Tyler Dupree (Salford Red Devils), Ash Handley (Leeds Rhinos), James Harrison (Warrington Wolves), Ethan Havard (Wigan Warriors), Tom Holroyd (Leeds Rhinos), Toby King (Wigan Warriors), Mikey Lewis, Jez Litten (both Hull KR), Matty Nicholson (Warrington Wolves), Kai Pearce-Paul, Harry Smith, Morgan Smithies (all Wigan Warriors), Josh Thewlis, Danny Walker (both Warrington Wolves), Jake Wardle (Wigan Warriors), Jack Welsby (St Helens), George Williams (Warrington Wolves).

Saturday’s double-header will be used a launchpad too for a game-wide fundraising effort in aid of the MND Association.