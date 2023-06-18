News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Rail workers to walk out for 24 hours over sick pay and overtime
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

Ethan Havard signs new long-term contract with Wigan Warriors

Ethan Havard has penned a new four-year deal with Wigan Warriors.
By Amos Wynn
Published 18th Jun 2023, 19:44 BST- 1 min read

The 22-year-old will remain with the club until at least the end of 2027.

Havard admits he’s pleased to have his long-term future in cherry and white secured.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On signing the new deal, he said: “I’m proud to play here and pull on this jersey every week.

Ethan HavardEthan Havard
Ethan Havard
Most Popular

“The club is building and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.”

Head coach Matty Peet added: “I’m really pleased Ethan has signed a new deal with the club.

"I’m really looking forward to working with him over the next four years and helping him develop more.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Havard joined Wigan’s U17s from St Patrick’s ARLFC halfway through the 2016 season, and went on to win the club’s scholarship player of the year at the end of the following campaign.

After winning the Academy Grand Final in 2018, he made his first team debut in a 46-6 win over Wakefield Trinity in July 2019, before claiming another title with the U19s.

The prop has also won the League Leaders’ Shield and the Challenge Cup, and recently made his full England debut in the mid-season test against France.

Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “We have known the potential of Ethan for many years. He has been somebody who we have believed in since he joined us as a junior.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He has clearly grown into a fine specimen of an athlete but he has retained his dedication and humility. He has got a massive future at the club and will be right at the centre of future planning.“

Related topics:France