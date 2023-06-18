The 22-year-old will remain with the club until at least the end of 2027.

Havard admits he’s pleased to have his long-term future in cherry and white secured.

On signing the new deal, he said: “I’m proud to play here and pull on this jersey every week.

Ethan Havard

“The club is building and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me.”

Head coach Matty Peet added: “I’m really pleased Ethan has signed a new deal with the club.

"I’m really looking forward to working with him over the next four years and helping him develop more.”

Havard joined Wigan’s U17s from St Patrick’s ARLFC halfway through the 2016 season, and went on to win the club’s scholarship player of the year at the end of the following campaign.

After winning the Academy Grand Final in 2018, he made his first team debut in a 46-6 win over Wakefield Trinity in July 2019, before claiming another title with the U19s.

The prop has also won the League Leaders’ Shield and the Challenge Cup, and recently made his full England debut in the mid-season test against France.

Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski said: “We have known the potential of Ethan for many years. He has been somebody who we have believed in since he joined us as a junior.

