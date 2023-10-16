News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Drone pilots warned not to disrupt emergency helicopters
Bus crashes into shop in Manchester
Tory MP 'should be suspended over bullying and sexual misconduct'
MG motors to £1 billion UK sales as EVs boom
Murder suspect held by counter terrorism police

‘Everything happens for a reason - Grand Final win ‘so much sweeter’ following 2020 heartbreak says Man of Steel Bevan French

Bevan French admits this year’s Grand Final success was ‘so much sweeter’ following the heartbreak suffered in 2020 after a last-minute defeat to rivals St Helens.
By Josh McAllister
Published 16th Oct 2023, 14:26 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Saints star Jack Welsby was the hero on that day in the behind-closed-doors encounter in Hull, beating full-back French to a loose ball on the last play of the game for an 8-4 victory in their second of what would become four straight successes.

Read More
Grand Final winner Sam Powell ‘wants to stay’ at Wigan as he lifts lid on uncert...

However, Catalans ended their era of dominance with a grueling semi-final win thanks to a moment of magic from Sam Tomkins in Perpignan. But it was Wigan who claimed the Super League trophy at Old Trafford with a 10-2 scoreline on Saturday.

Wigan's Patrick Mago, Bevan French & Matt Peet celebrate Grand Final victory over CatalansWigan's Patrick Mago, Bevan French & Matt Peet celebrate Grand Final victory over Catalans
Wigan's Patrick Mago, Bevan French & Matt Peet celebrate Grand Final victory over Catalans
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As bad as 2020 was, I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason," French told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"In a way that tough Grand Final loss made me.

"That tough year, the following year with the injury and off-field crisis, and all the stuff like that has made me and got me to this point now.

"It makes it so much sweeter."

Bevan French at Old TraffordBevan French at Old Trafford
Bevan French at Old Trafford

In-form winger Liam Marshall scored the game’s only try as Wigan recorded the best defence during a Grand Final, limiting the opposition’s points to just a conversion from incoming signing Adam Keighran in the first half, who was also sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle on Kai Pearce-Paul.

Harry Smith continued his kicking form with three conversions from as many attempts in a hard-fought battle in Manchester.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It saw Matt Peet lift his third trophy in just two seasons in charge of the club following last year’s Challenge Cup success over Huddersfield Giants and finishing on top in 2023 to claim the League Leaders’ Shield.

"We knew it was going to be a tough, grinding game and maybe we shied away from playing a bit of rugby," French added, having been crowned Man of Steel at the annual end-of-season awards night earlier in the week.

"But once we sort of put the chains off and started to throw the ball around a bit, that's when we got a bit of joy.

"You want to grind teams out but you have to play to your strengths."

Related topics:Bevan FrenchSt HelensHarry Smith