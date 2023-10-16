Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Saints star Jack Welsby was the hero on that day in the behind-closed-doors encounter in Hull, beating full-back French to a loose ball on the last play of the game for an 8-4 victory in their second of what would become four straight successes.

However, Catalans ended their era of dominance with a grueling semi-final win thanks to a moment of magic from Sam Tomkins in Perpignan. But it was Wigan who claimed the Super League trophy at Old Trafford with a 10-2 scoreline on Saturday.

Wigan's Patrick Mago, Bevan French & Matt Peet celebrate Grand Final victory over Catalans

"As bad as 2020 was, I'm a firm believer that everything happens for a reason," French told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"In a way that tough Grand Final loss made me.

"That tough year, the following year with the injury and off-field crisis, and all the stuff like that has made me and got me to this point now.

"It makes it so much sweeter."

Bevan French at Old Trafford

In-form winger Liam Marshall scored the game’s only try as Wigan recorded the best defence during a Grand Final, limiting the opposition’s points to just a conversion from incoming signing Adam Keighran in the first half, who was also sent to the sin-bin for a dangerous tackle on Kai Pearce-Paul.

Harry Smith continued his kicking form with three conversions from as many attempts in a hard-fought battle in Manchester.

It saw Matt Peet lift his third trophy in just two seasons in charge of the club following last year’s Challenge Cup success over Huddersfield Giants and finishing on top in 2023 to claim the League Leaders’ Shield.

"We knew it was going to be a tough, grinding game and maybe we shied away from playing a bit of rugby," French added, having been crowned Man of Steel at the annual end-of-season awards night earlier in the week.

"But once we sort of put the chains off and started to throw the ball around a bit, that's when we got a bit of joy.