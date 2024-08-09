Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet spoke to the media on Friday ahead of the trip to Headingley Stadium to face Leeds Rhinos.

Jai Field set to play against Leeds Rhinos

“It was always the plan that three games in 10 days would have been dangerous after so long out. It would have been a huge spike in his load of work, so we had a choice to make whether he played in game number two, or one and three. We chose to go one and three, and that’s why he didn’t play on Tuesday.”

Impressive Zach Eckersley and his season moving forward

Wigan Warriors will travel to Leeds Rhinos on Saturday, August 10

“Zach can play anywhere across the back-line, so he’s very valuable. It may be that we use him on the bench at times. There’s been times where we’ve had four forwards on the bench and it’s not the ideal balance that you want. So, when that’s available to us, when we get Tom Forber available, hopefully we can get more balance in our rotation on the bench.

“Zach has got plenty to be enthusiastic about, with lots more opportunities to come, I’m sure. He’s been outstanding.”

Tom Forber to return

“He’s going to play for our reserves on Saturday. I did consider putting him on the bench, but I just feel, for his confidence, getting some minutes under his belt, playing some decent minutes in the reserves game will be better than playing off the bench for us.”

Key focus on recovery

“We had a cryotherapy chamber after Tuesday. We did that straight after the game, delighted that the club could provide that. As I’ve mentioned several times, we’re in a fortunate position with the club supporting us and providing so much in terms of resources for these lads, and the lads respond by buying into it.

“We’ve trained today, the boys seem good. We’ve had to be smart about what we do, and what we don’t do. It’s all about having energy tomorrow at 3pm and that’s what we’ll be aiming for, no excuses.”

A chance to make a statement with three wins in 10 days

“It’ll be great to get a good performance regardless of everything else, but Leeds are an outstanding club. It’s a special venue to go and play at, a very proud club full of history. It’s an exciting place to go and play rugby. We’ve been on either side of the scoreline there in recent years. They’ve got fantastic supporters, great atmosphere and there’s plenty to be excited about.”

Looking for improvements

“It’s very rare that you get a perfect 80 minutes, and other teams tend to get a purple patch as well. Sometimes it’s about how you carry yourself during that time as well. There’s all sorts that I’m looking for where we can improve, and just play well ourselves.”

Playing at Headingley Stadium

“I love going to Headingley. I think it’s one of the premier venues in rugby league. It’s always an exciting crowd with proud, passionate fans. They’re just one of the elite clubs in Super League, they produce great players and recruit top end talent, Brodie Croft being one example, Andy Ackers the same. They strike a good balance of recruiting good overseas players, and producing quality homegrown talent that often go on to play international.”