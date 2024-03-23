Ex-Warrior Oliver Gildart provides positive update following nasty blow in Challenge Cup
The 27-year-old was stretchered from the field at Craven Park in the first half after receiving medical attention and was later taken to hospital.
Hull KR have confirmed that the England international has been given the all-clear, but will miss next Friday’s Hull derby due to concussion protocols.
“Hull KR can confirm Oliver Gildart has received the all clear after being taken to hospital during last night’s game,” the club shared.
“Gildart will now miss next week’s Hull Derby in line with the game’s concussion protocols
“See you soon, Oli!”
Willie Peters’ side progressed through to the quarter-finals following a dominant 40-0 victory.
Providing an update on his health, the two-time Super League Grand Final winner shared: “Thank you everyone for the well wishes.
“Feeling much better this morning and proud of the boys getting a great win last night.”