Ex-Warriors boss steps down as New Zealand head coach amid New South Wales Origin speculation

Ex-Wigan Warriors boss Michael Maguire has stepped down from his role as head coach of New Zealand, effective immediately.

Maguire, who won the Super League title in his first season in charge at the DW Stadium, has led the Kiwis for the last six years as head coach.

His decision to step down comes amid speculation linking the 49-year-old with the vacant New South Wales Origin job for 2024, replacing Brad Fittler.

“It is common knowledge that the NSWRL board has been working through a process with Michael Maguire," a spokesperson for the NSWRL said, via NRL.com.

"As soon as the matter is finalised we will make a public announcement but until then, we will not be making further comment.”

Maguire, who has also coached South Sydney Rabbitohs and Wests Tigers, won 12 of his 18 test matches with New Zealand, including a record 30-0 victory over Australia earlier this month in the Pacific Championships final.

It was the biggest test defeat the Kangaroos have ever suffered on the international stage.

New Zealand Rugby League chief executive Greg Peters paid tribute to Maguire in a statement released on Friday.

He said: “The mana, history and whakapapa associated with the black and white jersey mean any role in and around the Kiwi team is the ultimate privilege.

"Michael’s dedication to the role and players has seen him achieve incredible things over the last six years.

“Michael is the ultimate professional and has connected deeply with the NZRL whānau and playing group.