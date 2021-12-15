Ex-Wigan duo tipped to have massive impact

Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart will team up at the Wests Tigers next year

The duo departed Wigan at the end of last season for a new challenge at Wests Tigers.

And Richards - who is on the backroom staff at the Tigers, having won a premiership there during his playing days - is expecting big things.

On Gildart, he said: “I’ve watched him come through the grades. He’s a great talent and he’s been handed the opportunity to come over here and test himself.

“He’s had a good start to his career over in England. He’s won a couple of titles and played for his country.

“He’s got a good attitude and he’s turned up to training ready to go and I’m looking forward to seeing how he goes.

“He’s got to have that attitude of working hard at your game — it doesn’t matter where you’re playing.

"You can transfer your skills into whatever competition it is.

“He’s got the characteristics to work hard in the NRL and he’s got plenty of speed, which he can utilise.

"I just hope the heat doesn’t get him early on in the year.”

While Gildart will be something of an unknown quantity, Hastings is returning to the NRL after previous spells with Sydney Roosters and Manly.

“Jackson Hasting has also turned up with a great attitude,” Richards added on the official Wests website.

“He left the NRL early and worked on his game over there and did really well in England.

"Now he’s looking forward to coming back and making a difference in the NRL.

“They’re the sort of guys you want in your side.

"They’ve got a point to prove and I’m looking forward to seeing them have a go.”