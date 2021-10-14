Ex-Wigan star to continue at the age of 36
Former Wigan forward Harrison Hansen will be back in Super League in 2022 after confirming he will remain with newly promoted Toulouse for a third season.
Hansen, who turns 36 later this month, joined the French club ahead of the 2020 season and played a key role in their promotion from the Championship, scoring a try in their victory over Featherstone in the Million Pound Game in Toulouse on Sunday.
“I am very proud to be part of this special team for another year,” he said. “Personally, it’s fantastic for me to come back to the Super League. ”
The Auckland-born Hansen made his debut for Wigan at the age of 18 and went on to win two Challenge Cups and two Super League titles with them before going on to play for Salford, Leigh and Widnes.
Toulouse president Bernard Sarrazain said: “We couldn’t do without Harrison for our first season in the Super League.”
