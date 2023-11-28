Ex-Wigan Warriors and Great Britain hooker reunites with former team-mates at Manly Sea Eagles
Clarke, now 44, enjoyed a decorated career in Super League, having come through the youth ranks at the club.
He made his senior debut in 1997, winning the Premiership alongside the likes of Andy Farrell, Jason Robinson and current chief executive Kris Radlinski.
The hooker played across three seasons with the first team, making 28 appearances, before joining London Broncos under 1998 inaugural Super League Grand Final winning coach John Monie.
He later enjoyed spells with Widnes Vikings and his longest with Warrington Wolves, making close to 400 career appearances.
Clarke also represented Great Britain across his career and upon retirement, became a strength and conditioning coach at Widnes.
He returned to the Halliwell Jones Stadium as head of performance, before joining England Rugby Union for the 2019 Rugby World Cup and the British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa in 2021.
Speaking to the NRL side’s official website, Clarke revealed how the move down under came about, having played alongside Manly CEO Tony Mestrov and current head coach Anthony Seibold.
He explained: “Tony came across to Wigan in 1998 when I was 17 or 18.
"He was a great front-row signing for Wigan.
"He played really well under coach John Monie.
"We both later joined the London Broncos, so there was a connection there already when I came to Manly.
"It was at the London Broncos when I first met ‘Seibs’.
"We had a year there, he was a front-rower.
"Our paths separated and came back together when ‘Seibs’ worked for England Rugby where I had been for a few years.
"We tried our hands at a different sport in union, which we loved.
"‘Seibs’ then got the head coach role at Manly for 2023 and we spoke a little bit about me coming over.
"This was always an ambition of mine to have a crack at the NRL.
"I never got the chance as a player, so this was an unbelievable opportunity.”
Clarke also links up with ex-NRL hooker and New South Wales representative Michael Ennis on the coaching staff.