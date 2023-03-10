Ex-Wigan Warriors centre Dan Sarginson departs Salford Red Devils with immediate effect
Former Wigan Warriors centre Dan Sarginson has departed Salford Red Devils with immediate effect.
The 29-year-old made the move to the AJ Bell Stadium back in 2020, but has struggled with injuries throughout the last couple of seasons.
Salford took to social media to confirm the news of Sarginson’s exit.
They wrote: “Salford Red Devils can confirm that Dan Sarginson has left the club with immediate effect.
“We would like to thank Dan for his time at the club and wish him the best for the future.”
Prior to his move to the Red Devils, Sarginson enjoyed two stints with Wigan.
He initially joined the club from London Broncos ahead of the 2014 season, and was part of the team that beat Warrington Wolves in the 2016 Grand Final.
After a year with the Gold Coast Titans in 2017, he returned to the DW Stadium and picked up another Super League win at Old Trafford.