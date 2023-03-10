Ex-Wigan Warriors fullback Sam Tomkins to retire at the end of the season

The 33-year-old, who is currently with Catalans Dragons, has enjoyed a successful career, which has seen him win three Grand Finals and captain England at a Rugby League World Cup.

Tomkins revealed his decision live on Sky Sports ahead of the game between Huddersfield Giants and Castleford Tigers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Unfortunately this is going to be my last season on the field, I can’t do it much longer.

Sam Tomkins

"This year is going to be a push but I know I can get out there and perform this year, but I am going to be moving into a role off the field next year- still with the Dragons.

"It’s my left knee. In my head I still love the game, and I’m still passionate about it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to play, the rest of my body is saying to continue, but I’ve got that many issues in my knee now that I can’t go on much longer.

"It’s been a tough week and the club has been really supportive.

"I’ve always given 100 percent when I’ve gone on the field and I will try to give 110 every time I go out there.

“It’s a strange feeling knowing it’s coming to an end, and even speaking about it doesn’t feel real yet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I want to go out a winner.