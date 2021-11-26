Ex-Wigan Warriors Grand Final winner retires

Lewis Tierney

Tierney, who came through the ranks at Wigan before moving to Catalans in 2017, was a free agent after leaving Leigh.

He was part of the Wigan side that beat Warrington in the 2016 Grand Final and Cronulla in the 2017 World Club Challenge.

Tierney also helped Catalans win the Challenge Cup in 2018, as well as representing Scotland at the 2016 Four Nations and the 2017 World Cup.

"Unfortunately over the past few years, I’ve been dealing with different injuries, and this year it's finally come to a head," he wrote on Instagram.

"The specialists said my chances of returning to the pitch after the operation I need is very slim.

"It’s been a tough few years trying to get on the pitch, but this year has proved most difficult for me physically and mentally.

"I’ve decided I need to put my health and happiness first for once and retire from rugby.

"My whole life has revolved around this great sport, so being told you won’t play again is every player's worst nightmare, and a day I thought I personally would never see.

"But now the day has finally come, and I’m getting stuck into my other business ventures.

"I honestly couldn’t be happier in my decision to retire and move onto my next chapter.

"This great sport has allowed me to travel all over the world, play in some of the world's best stadiums, and win some of the most prestigious trophies on offer.

"My wildest childhood dreams have come true, and I will be forever grateful and cherish those memories forever.

"Most importantly, I’ve met some of the best lads anyone could ever ask for and made some best mates for life through this rum game we call RL.

"I want to thank my mother Carolyn and my stepfather Paul. For the past 22 years they sacrificed absolutely everything to give me the best chance at achieving my dreams.

"Without having them behind me week in week out none of this would have come true. I owe everything to them!

"I want to thank my uncle Martyn and my late grandad Jack for always supporting me up and down the country, no matter what, they were there!

"My grandad's final words were telling all the nurses on the ward about me winning at Wembley.

"He was my biggest fan, and to think I made him proud makes all the injuries and tough times that come with playing this sport 100 per cent worth it.

"I want to thank the coaches and staff I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years.

"We have some amazing memories that I will never forget!

"I want to thank all of the Super League fans for making every game I’ve ever played in very special!

"God bless everyone. Philippians 4;13"