Luke Waterworth in action for Wigan Warriors in 2016

Former Wigan Warriors hooker Luke Waterworth has come out of retirement to sign for League One club Rochdale Hornets after ‘finding his love for rugby again’.

The 29-year-old will make his return to professional rugby league for the first time since he stepped away from the game at the end of 2023, putting pen to paper on a one-year deal with Rochdale.

Waterworth came through the academy ranks of his hometown club, Wigan, and made his first-team debut for the Warriors in 2016 before going on loan to Swinton Lions, becoming a stalwart of their side for eight seasons.

The former Ince Rose Bridge junior made a total of 133 appearances for Swinton and has now secured a return to the semi-professional ranks after two years out, whilst playing for fun in the community game with Westhoughton Lions.

"I couldn't be more excited to be signing for Rochdale Hornets," said Waterworth.

"After speaking with Andy Mazey (chairman) and Gary Thornton (coach), I knew I wanted to be part of the club’s vision, and I can’t wait to contribute by working hard.

"I’ve had a few years away from the game, but I’ve found my love for rugby again and I’m excited to get started.”

Hornets chairman Andy Mazey is delighted to secure the services of Waterworth for 2026.

“This is an outstanding piece of business, to sign a player of Luke Waterworth’s experience and proven Championship quality,” said Mazey.

“Luke was an integral part of the successful side we had at Swinton in 2019, but decided to take some time out of the game more recently.

“He has remained involved in the sport, working with and assisting his former Swinton coach and a good friend of mine, Stuart Littler, at Leigh Leopards.

“Once we became aware he was putting the boots back on, I moved quickly to tee up a meeting with Gary Thornton.

“During that initial meeting, Gary and Luke got on like a house on fire. It was perfect timing for both parties, and it's hard to believe Luke is still only 29 years of age.

“I know first-hand what Luke is all about. He works in education, keeps himself in great shape, and is a clean-living, first-class professional who will add massively to the environment being implemented ahead of 2026."

