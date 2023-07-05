News you can trust since 1853
Ex-Wigan Warriors man Jarrod Sammut receives lengthy ban for 'using aggressive language or body language'

Former Wigan Warriors scrum-half Jarrod Sammut has received a lengthy ban.
By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:24 BST

The 36-year-old, who is now with Barrow Raiders, has been handed a five-match suspension and fined £375 after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of disputing a decision “using aggressive language or body language.”

Sammut was sent off for dissent in a Championship game against Halifax Panthers on June 25.

His not guilty plea was rejected by the independent Operational Rules Tribunal.

Jarrod Sammut
The full statement by the RFL read: “Jarrod Sammut of Barrow Raiders has been suspended for five matches, and fined £375, after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of disputing a decision “using aggressive language or body language” during the Betfred Championship match at Halifax on June 25. Sammut’s not guilty plea was rejected.”

The Malta international spent the 2019 season at the DW Stadium, scoring twice in 14 appearances for the Warriors.

