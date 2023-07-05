The 36-year-old, who is now with Barrow Raiders, has been handed a five-match suspension and fined £375 after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of disputing a decision “using aggressive language or body language.”

Sammut was sent off for dissent in a Championship game against Halifax Panthers on June 25.

His not guilty plea was rejected by the independent Operational Rules Tribunal.

Jarrod Sammut

The full statement by the RFL read: “Jarrod Sammut of Barrow Raiders has been suspended for five matches, and fined £375, after being found guilty of a Grade E charge of disputing a decision “using aggressive language or body language” during the Betfred Championship match at Halifax on June 25. Sammut’s not guilty plea was rejected.”