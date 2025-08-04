Chris Hankinson in action for Wigan Warriors in 2020

Former Wigan Warriors back Chris Hanksinon has joined Leeds Rhinos for the remainder of the 2025 Super League season from the struggling Salford Red Devils.

The 31-year-old arrives at Headingley Stadium to help cover injuries, with Rhinos pair Ethan Clark-Wood and Alfie Edgell set for prolonged periods in the treatment room.

Hankinson becomes the latest exit from Salford, who are still struggling with their off-field financial issues that have blighted their season so far.

On his move to Leeds, Hankinson said: “The lads have been very welcoming. It's a little bit different to what I'm used to, and it's been a good day.

"I just want to get back to playing well. We’re coming into an exciting time of year. I just want to impress my new teammates and the coaches in training and do what I can for the team.

"We've got some big talent in the back line at Leeds, and our job as wingers is to try and get a few points for the team. There is great competition for places with Riley (Lumb) and Ryan (Hall), so I will be doing my best in training.”

Hankinson, who played his junior rugby league for Golborne Parkside, Ashton Bears and Hindley ARLFC, came through the ranks at Salford.

The Wigan-born back played for Leigh Leopards, Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions at the beginning of his professional career before he earned a move to his hometown club Wigan in 2018, making 23 appearances for the Warriors across three seasons between 2018 and 2020.

He then went on to play for Toulouse Olympique and Featherstone Rovers before returning to Super League with Salford in 2024, where he made 36 appearances.

On leaving struggling Salford, Hankinson added: “I’m obviously gutted it’s ended the way it has. Salford has been a big part of me back from when I joined the Scholarship at 16, so to see how things are playing out at the moment hurts.

“I just want to thank the supporters for sticking by the club, they turn up when it might be easy not to. And thanks to all the staff and players I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the past two seasons.

“I really hope things work out and that everyone still involved with the club comes out the other side.”