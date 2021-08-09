Ex-Wigan Warriors prop Lee Mossop forced to quit

Lee Mossop

The Salford captain played against the Warriors last Friday night.

But the 32-year-old - who has had 11 reconstruction operations on his shoulders during a stellar career - has been forced to hang up the boots.

Mossop, who had two spells with Wigan sandwiching a season in the NRL with Parramatta, said: "It’s with great sadness that today I have to announce my retirement from rugby league.

"It’s been no secret that I have struggled with shoulder issues the majority of my career but after seeing the surgeon last week, he has told me there are no more surgeries he can offer to help prolong my career anymore and instead, it will be one final operation to give me a better quality of life with my wife and young children.

“I’d like to thank firstly my family and friends who have supported me through my career, the clubs and supporters I have represented and the players who I have shared a field with."

Cumbrian Mossop came through the academy ranks at Wigan and debuted in 2008. By 2013, he had become an England international as well as a trophy-winner with the Warriors.

A season in the NRL was disrupted by injuries, limiting him to three matches before he returned to the Warriors for two seasons. He played 140 games for Wigan, winning two Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups, before leaving at the end of 2016 to join Salford.

"I joined this club in 2017, planning on only being here one year as I thought I’d be forced to retire then but with a lot of hard work from the coaches and physio staff here, I’ve managed to represent this club for almost five seasons and been lucky enough to make some unbelievable memories for a club that I now love," added Mossop, in a Salford statement.

“I was lucky enough to lead this team out in a Grand Final with my little girls, which will always be one of my main highlights of my career. The fans have been fantastic to play in front of and the most passionate I have met.