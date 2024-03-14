Family and friends to take on loaded Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in memory of much-loved Ben Woods

Ben Woods with his father, Mick

Ben, who was a member of Leigh East's open age team, sadly passed away in 2022 while on holiday.

A group of his friends and family are lacing up their walking boots this Saturday, March 16, to take on one of Britain’s most well-known challenges to remember the much-loved young man.

To make the 25-mile hike through the Yorkshire Dales even tougher, the group will carry an extra 35lb in their backpacks - as well as food and water - to honour Ben’s own fearless attitude.

Ben’s uncle, Chris, who is leading Saturday’s 12-hour challenge, said: “Ben was full of energy and always happy.

“He was heavily involved with his local rugby league team, Leigh East. He loved it, that was his favourite place to be.

“He was loved by all. He was a happy soul and that spread to everyone that was with him.

“I wanted to do something in his memory that was fitting to him as a person, who loved a challenge.

“It’s a mean feat and it had to be like this to honour Ben properly.”

Alongside honouring Ben, the loaded challenge will also raise funds to facilitate a heart screening event, hosted by Cardiac Risk in the Young, at local rugby club Golborne Parkside.

It is the second time Ben’s family and friends have raised money for heart screenings, with 100 members of Leigh East previously tested.

More than half of the current £10,000 goal has already been raised with more than 200 donations.

“We wanted to do some good as well as honour Ben, and see what we could do for our community,” Chris said, who coaches Golborne Parkside under-13s.

“I think it’s a really important opportunity and it could be massive. It could genuinely save lives and it’s something close to all our hearts.

“The challenge is good for us all taking part too and our mental health.”

The event will see a minimum of 100 members of the Golborne Parkside community provided with ECG heart tests and screening, with Ben’s cousin, Olly, a part of the under-13s side.