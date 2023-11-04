Final England player ratings as Harry Smith shines, Tyler Dupree earns second cap

England claimed a series whitewash over Tonga with a final 26-4 result at Headingley Stadium, with Harry Smith winning the Player of the Series award.

Veteran back-rower Elliott Whitehead scored on his 27th and final England cap, joined on the scoresheet by Ben Currie, Matty Ashton and Harry Newman.

Player Ratings:

Jack Welsby - 7. Probably his best performance of the three. Hasn’t had the same impact as he did at last year’s World Cup, but credit to the full-back with his side only conceding five tries under his leadership.

England celebrate after victory over Tonga

Matty Ashton - 7. Three tries in two fixtures against Tonga. England winger of the future.

Harry Newman - 8. His best game of the series. On his home ground, the centre was heavily involved in the first two tries and crossed for his own in the second half.

Ben Currie - 8. The two centres both stood up when there were plenty of questions asked ahead of the series with the absence of Herbie Farnworth and Jake Wardle.

Tom Johnstone - 7. Showed some serious pace for England’s third, leading up to Whitehead’s four-pointer. Another shout for one of the players of the series.

George Williams - 6. The returning captain won a penalty for a tip tackle but didn’t have a massive impact.

Harry Smith - 8. Kept a 100% rate from the boot, assisted two tries and was voted player of the series. Alone he converted 22 of his side's 62 points across the three fixtures. Tonga only scored 26 altogether. England’s number seven for years to come.

Tom Burgess - 8. A good series from the South Sydney Rabbitohs stalwart forward. Some strong carries and played a part in the opening try.

Daryl Clark - 7. Back on the international scene and just doing a simple job under Shaun Wane. The hooker however has been limited to attacking opportunities.

Matty Lees - 7. Was absolutely smashed in the first half and gave away a penalty for…hair pulling! A good series from the Saints forward.

John Bateman - 7. Got better as the series went on. Also voted player of the match.

Elliott Whitehead - 8. A try on his 27th and final England appearance, having announced his retirement from the international stage beforehand. Having originally been announced the the player of the match, that award was cruely taken away following a PA error inside the stadium.

Robbie Mulhern - 6. First call up since 2018 and played more like another prop than a loose forward. A decent enough outing.

Bench

Danny Walker - 6. Put a decent kick in for Whitehead’s second chance. Like Clark, just did his job with distribution from nine solid in the last three weeks.

Tyler Dupree - 7. His second England cap. Stood his ground against a huge Tonga pack.

Chris Hill - 5. Limited minutes due to an arm injury in the first half.