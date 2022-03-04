Matty Peet’s side head out to France for two back-to-back games across the English Channel.
While this is just a one-off trip for the current team, a few former Wigan players have made a permanent move overseas.
Some of them picked up silverware during their time at the DW Stadium, while others only made a handful of appearances.
Here are the five former Warriors who are now with Toulouse:
1. Romain Navarrete
French prop Romain Navarrete signed a deal to join Toulouse last summer. So far this season, he’s started all three games for the club and will be relishing the chance of facing his former side. The 27-year-old spent the early years of his career with the Pia Donkeys, Limoux Grizzlies and Hemel Stags, before joining Catalans Dragons. After two seasons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, he made the move to Wigan. At the end of his second season with the club, he started in the Grand Final win against Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford. With game time becoming hard to come by, he finished his time at Wigan with a loan move to Wakefield, before joining London Broncos permanently.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. Harrison Hansen
New Zealander Harrison Hansen spent a huge chunk of his early career with the Warriors. Joining in 2004, he remained with the club until 2013. During his time with the club he won two Super Leagues and two Challenge Cups, featuring in all four finals. Since departing Wigan, the 36-year-old has also played for Salford, Leigh and Widnes. He’s been with Toulouse since 2020.
Photo: SIMON WILKINSON/SWPIX.COM
3. Joe Bretherton
Joe Bretherton is a Warriors youth product, and made his senior debut for the club in 2016. To gain more experience, he was sent out on loan to Swinton Lions, Workington Town and Toulouse. He joined the latter on a permanent basis in 2019, becoming part of their journey to Super League. rick
Photo: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com
4. Chris Hankinson
Chris Hankinson joined Toulouse for the start of this campaign, having spent the previous year with London Broncos. The 28-year-old centre started his career with Leigh, from where he was sent out to Barrow twice on loan, before making a permanent move to Swinton. After two years with the Lions, he was signed by Wigan. Something he is probably best remembered for during his time at the DW Stadium was his strong kicking game.
Photo: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com