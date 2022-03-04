1. Romain Navarrete

French prop Romain Navarrete signed a deal to join Toulouse last summer. So far this season, he’s started all three games for the club and will be relishing the chance of facing his former side. The 27-year-old spent the early years of his career with the Pia Donkeys, Limoux Grizzlies and Hemel Stags, before joining Catalans Dragons. After two seasons at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, he made the move to Wigan. At the end of his second season with the club, he started in the Grand Final win against Warrington Wolves at Old Trafford. With game time becoming hard to come by, he finished his time at Wigan with a loan move to Wakefield, before joining London Broncos permanently.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com