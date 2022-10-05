Five Wigan Warriors in England squad for Fiji Test

England head coach Shaun Wane has named a 22-man squad – both teams’ last hit-out before the start of the Rugby League World Cup next weekend.

The squad includes 18 members of the 24-strong World Cup squad Wane named last Friday, with Marshall, Powell and Smith to increase his rotation options.

Harry Smith in England training

With England’s World Cup captain Sam Tomkins not included, Wane will announce the captain for the match in the next 24 hours.

In addition to Tomkins, John Bateman is unavailable this weekend as he serves the second match in the three-match suspension imposed following Wigan’s Super League play-off defeat by Leeds Rhinos.

Tickets are available online now from £15 for Adults and £5 for Under-16s and concessions, and will be available to buy from the stadium on the night.

The match will be streamed live on the newly rebranded RLWC2021 app.

England squad to play Fiji, Friday 6th October: Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, Tom Burgess, Mike Cooper, Herbie Farnworth, Ryan Hall, Chris Hill, Liam Marshall, Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken, Kai Pearce-Paul, Sam Powell, Victor Radley, Harry Smith, Marc Sneyd, Luke Thompson, Jake Wardle, Kallum Watkins, Jack Welsby, Elliott Whitehead, George Williams, Dom Young.