Former Leigh, St Helens, Salford, Huddersfield, Wakefield and Hull KR player dies at 31

Walker, a prop forward who played with twin brother Jonathan for Scotland in the 2013 World Cup, made over 100 appearances for Rovers from 2013-16 and was in the Salford team that reached the 2019 Grand Final.

Walker also played for Wakefield, Huddersfield and St Helens before finishing his career at Leigh Sports Village with the Centurions in 2020.

Adam Walker in action for Scotland

In a tweet, his old club said: “Hull KR are saddened to learn of Adam Walker’s passing. The club’s thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Salford tweeted: “Following the sad news earlier today, we offer our condolences to the family of Adam Walker on behalf of everyone at Salford Red Devils.”

Wakefield tweeted: “Wakefield Trinity are saddened to learn of former player Adam Walker's passing. The club's thoughts are with his family and friends.”

Huddersfield tweeted: “Huddersfield Giants are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of our former player, Adam Walker. Adam came through the club's academy and played for the first team from 2010 to 2012. The thoughts of all at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

St Helens tweeted: “We join the rest of rugby league in sending our deepest condolences to the family and friends of former Saint Adam Walker. #OnceaSaintAlwaysaSaint.”