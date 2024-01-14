Former Salford captain Malcolm Alker from Wigan has passed away, aged 45.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Red Devils confirmed the passing on Sunday afternoon.

After making his debut in 1997, the hooker was first named captain in 2000 at just 21-years-old. He would eventually become the club’s full-time captain and made 292 appearances, spending his full professional career with the club.

In addition to representing Lancashire in 2002, he won two caps for England on the international scene.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Salford captain Malcolm Alker has passed away, aged 45

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A statement from Salford said: “It is with huge sadness that Salford Red Devils confirm the passing of former captain, Malcolm Alker.

“All our thoughts are with Malcolm’s family and friends at this difficult time."

Tributes are being made online, including from former rugby league broadcaster Angela Powers and ex-team-mate Stuart Littler.

"So sad to hear that Malcolm Alker has died,” she wrote.

"He was a real character, tough as they come, and always, always, for me, a lovely man to interview. Life wasn’t always easy for Malc, but he had a big heart to match his personality.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ex-Ireland international Littler said: “One of the toughest competitors I had the pleasure of playing with. A warrior, leader & absolute machine.

“Rest in peace pal. All my thoughts are with the family.”

Former referee Ian Smith said: “Very sad news. RIP Malcolm. Condolences to his family and friends.”

Ex-Super League and NRL prop Keith Mason commented: “Rest in paradise champ, this is heartbreaking.”