Former St Helens and Test forward 'excited' to sign four-year deal at Wigan Warriors

The 28-year old former St Helens prop will make the move from Canterbury Bulldogs - for whom he's made 42 appearances in four years - at the end of the year.

“I can’t wait to go back playing in the Super League with crowds up and the squad strong," said Thompson.

Luke Thompson will be a Wigan Warrior in 2024

“It's a really exciting time to be joining Wigan.

"They’re playing great rugby, and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”

Thompson won two Super League Grand Finals with the Saints in 2014 and 2019, and was the Harry Sunderland Trophy winner in the latter.

He was also named in the Super League Dream Team in 2018 and 2019.

“Luke is an outstanding acquisition for the club," said Warriors head coach Matty Peet.

"He is a quality front-rower and brings a wealth of experience.

“We look forward to welcoming him and his family to the club.”

Thompson, who played in the same St Edmund Arrowsmith school team as Oliver Gildart - has made seven appearances for England, including last year's World Cup.

He also made three appearances for Great Britain on the 2019 Lions tour.

Former Saints and Test forward James Graham appeared to let the cat out of the bag last week when discussing the situation.

“Sometimes there are personal reasons that English lads will go back,” Graham told Triple M.