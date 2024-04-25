Former Warrior Joe Burgess explains 'no-brainer' decision to extend contract with Hull KR

Former Wigan Warriors winger and World Club Challenge winner Joe Burgess has committed his long-term future following a new contract at Hull KR.
By Josh McAllister
Published 25th Apr 2024, 15:51 BST
Former Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess has signed a new contract at Hull KR
Former Wigan Warriors winger Joe Burgess has signed a new contract at Hull KR

The 29-year-old has signed an extension with the club until the end of the 2026 Super League campaign, having made the switch on the eve of the current season following his release from Salford Red Devils.

Ethan Havard’s progress praised by Wigan Warriors head coach: ‘He’s worked pheno...

Burgess scored 103 tries in 129 appearances for Wigan across two stints, having tested himself in the NRL in 2016 before returning to the DW Stadium.

He made a triumphant return in cherry and white, scoring a hat-trick during the 22-6 World Club Challenge victory over Cronulla Sharks in 2017.

Speaking on his new extension with Hull KR, Burgess said: “I’m buzzing to be staying for two more years. I’ve been trying my hardest since I’ve started to get that.

"I’m really happy living over here and playing for this club, it was a no-brainer once the offer was made, I wanted to get it signed, sealed and delivered.

"Hull KR's pushing for success and it’s a real drive for the club and for me.

"It’s definitely a club on the up and that’s on the back of the great work being done on the field by the players and coaching staff and off it too with the board and back office.”

Matt Peet’s Wigan face Hull KR in Super League Round 9 at Craven Park, with ex-England international Burgess having scored seven tries in six appearances for the Robins to date.

