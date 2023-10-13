Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The north east outfit confirmed their decision on Friday morning, having been relegated from the second division at the conclusion of the regular 2023 campaign after finishing bottom of the table.

Wigan previously partnered the Kingston Park outfit in 2022, with former Wigan player Eamon O’Carroll then-head coach. Warriors flyer Abbas Miski featured for the side last season, alongside outside-back Alex Sutton and hooker Tom Forber.

Newcastle Thunder said in a statement: “Following the official confirmation that the club has been relegated from the Betfred Championship this season, Newcastle Thunder Ltd has made the difficult decision not to participate in next season’s competition.

Newcastle Thunder against Sheffield Eagles during the 2023 Summer Bash in York

“It is with great sadness that we make this announcement.

"Growing rugby league in the north east was an incredible journey, and we are all devastated that it did not work out. Unfortunately, the impact of COVID-19, combined with the low levels of regional growth and development in the game, means it just isn’t feasible to continue.”

The club have confirmed that they will fulfil player and staff contracts and support them to find new positions where possible.

In a statement, the Rugby Footbal League added: “A meeting has already been arranged for League One clubs to consider the impact of Newcastle’s withdrawal.

“The RFL recognises that this decision will also come as a blow to the community game in the north east, and the many positive elements of Newcastle’s foundation, including Women’s and Learning Disability teams.